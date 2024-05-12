Cubs draw 6 bases-loaded walks in 5th vs. Pirates, most in 1 inning in 65 years

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Chicago Cubs drew six bases-loaded walks in the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, the most by a major league team in a single inning in 65 years.

The last team to draw that many free passes with runners at every base in one inning was the Chicago White Sox, who had eight in the seventh inning on April 22, 1959, according to Major League Baseball.

The inning began with prized Pirates rookie Paul Skenes giving up two hits, ending his big league debut. The Cubs ended up needing three more pitchers to get through the frame — which included a 2-hour, 20-minute rain delay.