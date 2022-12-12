Raft with US flag caught in plain view off Havana coast

Cuba’s International Press Center acknowledged in a text message that the event had happened but said it could not more provide more details.

Basic access to information is rare and reality can bend the imagination in Cuba. But the incident happened at a notable time.

Last month, the government strenuously denied causing the deaths of seven people, including a two-year-old girl, when its coast guard collided with the boat of a group of migrants traveling by night, further off shore. Some survivors accused the government of repeatedly ramming the boat.

Most emigrants seek to enter the United States through the U.S.-Mexico border, where Cubans were stopped nearly 221,000 times this fiscal year, a 471% increase from the year before, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.

That migration, combined with the reopening of U.S. visa and consular services on the island, has accelerated talks between the two governments, which share a historically tense relationship.

The latest came this weekend, as three visiting Democratic congressmen met with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and other Cuban leaders. The lawmakers left the island on Monday, American officials told the AP.

U.S. authorities also noted that migration was among the topics discussed.

Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa