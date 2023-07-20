CSX's second-quarter profit declined as the railroad delivered fewer imported goods

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JOSH FUNK – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X
Fewer shipping container deliveries this spring slowed railroad CSX's second-quarter profit and offset a sharp increase in shipments of automobiles

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fewer shipping container deliveries this spring slowed railroad CSX's second-quarter profit and offset a sharp increase in shipments of automobiles.

CSX said Thursday that it earned $996 million, or 49 cents per share, during the second quarter. That's down 15% from a year ago when the Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad's results were helped by a $122 million land sale. Last year, CSX reported earnings of $1.18 billion, or 54 cents per share.

That was in line with what analysts surveyed by FactSet Research expected.

The total number of shipments CSX delivered slipped 3% in the quarter as it handled 10% fewer intermodal shipping containers. But a 21% jump in automotive shipments provided a meaningful boost to the railroad.

CSX's revenue declined 3% to $3.7 billion as the decline in diesel prices generated smaller fuel surcharges for the railroad. The revenue was just below the $3.73 billion that analysts predicted.

CEO Joe Hinrichs said the railroad's performance continued to improve in the quarter, which is helping attract new business. CSX's trains were moving at an average speed of 17.7 mph during the quarter — well above the 15.3 mph speed the railroad reported a year ago.

CSX is one of the nation’s largest railroads, and operates more than 20,000 miles (32,000 kilometers) of track in 26 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces.

Editors' Picks

Volunteer Georgia military unit general resigns following role in bawdy rap video4h ago

New ‘race-neutral’ college recruitment tool aims to create diversity
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Report: Ga. lawyer should have license suspended after Jan. 6 conviction
3h ago

Credit: Sawyer Roque | Special to GE Appliances, a Haier company

Georgia jobless rate remains below 4% for 24th straight month
4h ago

Credit: Sawyer Roque | Special to GE Appliances, a Haier company

Georgia jobless rate remains below 4% for 24th straight month
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State joins Atlanta in calling referendum petition initiative ‘invalid’
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here's what you need to see and know today
7m ago
Grassley releases full FBI memo with unverified claims about Hunter Biden's work in...
9m ago
Families form nonprofits to address gun, school safety after Nashville school shooting
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Amid the hubbub over the movie, meet some metro Atlantans who have a Barbie connection
5h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Ice Cream Festival, Cauley Creek...
4h ago
The night the stadium caught fire -- and the Braves got hot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top