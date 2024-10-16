CSX profit up 8% as railroad hauls 3% more shipments during the third quarter

CSX's delivered 3% more shipments in the third quarter to help drive its profit 8% higher, but only modest volume growth is expected in the rest of the year as the Southeast rebuilds after two major hurricanes.

The railroad said Wednesday that it earned $894 million, or 46 cents per share. That's up from $828 million, or 41 per share a year ago. That's lower than the 48 cents forecast by the analysts surveyed by FactSet Research.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad is recovering from Hurricanes Helene and Milton that battered its extensive network in the Southeast. Some trains had to be re-routed across the region as tracks are cleared and repaired.