Breaking: Fulton DA seeks to reinstate criminal charges against Trump in Georgia election interference case
Nation & World News

CSX profit up 8% as railroad hauls 3% more shipments during the third quarter

CSX delivered 3% more shipments in the third quarter to help drive its profit 8% higher
FILE - A CSX freight train sits on a siding in downtown Pittsburgh, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A CSX freight train sits on a siding in downtown Pittsburgh, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By JOSH FUNK – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

CSX's delivered 3% more shipments in the third quarter to help drive its profit 8% higher, but only modest volume growth is expected in the rest of the year as the Southeast rebuilds after two major hurricanes.

The railroad said Wednesday that it earned $894 million, or 46 cents per share. That's up from $828 million, or 41 per share a year ago. That's lower than the 48 cents forecast by the analysts surveyed by FactSet Research.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad is recovering from Hurricanes Helene and Milton that battered its extensive network in the Southeast. Some trains had to be re-routed across the region as tracks are cleared and repaired.

CSX CEO Joe Hinrichs said the railroad has remained “flexible and resilient” despite the storm damage and “we remain ready to meet our customers' needs.”

In addition to the disruption from the hurricanes, CSX said demand for metals and automotive shipments is weaker than expected.

During the quarter that ended Sept. 30, the railroad said its revenue crept up 1% to $3.62 billion. Analysts were expecting CSX to report revenue of $3.68 billion.

The railroad has been working for years to reduce its expenses by running fewer, longer trains, so it can operate with fewer locomotives and train crews. That work to streamline the railroad’s operations continued this quarter with expenses declining 2% to $$2.27 billion.

CSX is one of the nation’s largest railroads serving the eastern United States.

___

Follow Josh Funk online at https://apnews.com/author/josh-funk,https://www.twitter.com/funkwrite and https://www.linkedin.com/in/funkwrite.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Helene knocked out Norfolk Southern tracks to and from Asheville
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US jobless claims hit 258,000, the most in a year. Analysts point to Hurricane Helene...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street rises as tech stocks and oil prices steady themselves47m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street powers higher to more records
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Defense contractor Raytheon agrees to pay $950 million to resolve bribery, fraud...8m ago
TNT and its sports platforms to show new Unrivaled women's 3-on-3 basketball league games11m ago
Helene and Milton are both likely to be $50 billion disasters, joining ranks of most...16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Coldest night of fall ahead, with frost advisory in Atlanta, freeze warning in mountains
How does Georgia stack up on healthy school meals? Pretty good
Early voting in Georgia 2024: See how many ballots have been cast so far