CSX profit slipped as the railroad scrambled to respond to Baltimore bridge collapse

CSX railroad's second-quarter profit slipped 2% — even though the volume of its shipments was up by that same rate — as it scrambled to respond to the Baltimore bridge collapse in March that disrupted coal exports.

CSX said Monday that it earned $963 million, or 49 cents per share, in the second quarter. That's down from last year's $984 million, or 49 cents per share.

But the results beat the 48 cents per share that analysts surveyed by FactSet Research predicted.