CSX profit grows 5% even with ongoing delivery delays

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said its profits grew 5% to $1.18 billion, or 54 cents per share. That's up from $1.17 billion, or 52 cents per share, a year ago. Without a one-time gain on a real estate sale, the railroad earned 50 cents per share.

CEO Jim Foote said CSX hasn't been able to keep up with all the demand for shipments because it needs more employees, but hiring is difficult and attrition has been high.