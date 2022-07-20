BreakingNews
Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law can now be enforced
CSX profit grows 5% even with ongoing delivery delays

National & World News
By JOSH FUNK, Associated Press
23 minutes ago
CSX delivered slightly better profit in the second quarter

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX delivered slightly better profit in the second quarter even though volume was flat and the railroad still struggled to handle all the goods companies wanted to ship because it is having a hard time hiring.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said its profits grew 5% to $1.18 billion, or 54 cents per share. That's up from $1.17 billion, or 52 cents per share, a year ago. Without a one-time gain on a real estate sale, the railroad earned 50 cents per share.

CEO Jim Foote said CSX hasn't been able to keep up with all the demand for shipments because it needs more employees, but hiring is difficult and attrition has been high.

“We are not alone in facing this problem. The labor market is tight,” Foote said.

But the results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The freight railroad’s revenue jumped 28% to $3.82 billion in the period as CSX increased shipping rates and charged customers more fuel surcharges in response to soaring diesel prices. That topped the $3.64 billion that six analysts surveyed by Zacks predicted.

CSX is one of the nation's largest railroads, and it operates more than 20,000 miles (35727.44 kilometers) of track in 26 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces after acquiring Pam-Am Railways in the northeastern United States earlier this year.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNP

