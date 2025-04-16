Nation & World News
Nation & World News

CSX profit drops 27% as railroad shipments decline in the first quarter

CSX railroad's profit fell 27% in the first quarter as two major construction projects contributed to a decline in shipments
FILE - A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By JOSH FUNK – Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX railroad's profit fell 27% in the first quarter as two major construction projects contributed to a decline in shipments.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said it earned $646 million net income, or 34 cents per share, during the quarter. That's down from $880 million, or 45 cents per share, a year ago, and the results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The analysts surveyed by FactSet Research predicted CSX would earn 37 cents a share.

CEO Joe Hinrichs said he still expects volume to increase this year, but it's hard to predict how much because of all the uncertainty about trade policy.

President Donald Trump's trade war could lead to a drop in shipments of imported goods, but so far the railroad said demand remains fairly steady. And in the long run, CSX could benefit from the expected increase in U.S. manufacturing because the railroad will haul raw materials and finished products for those factories.

CSX is in the middle of expanding a key tunnel in Baltimore, so it will be able to carry double-stacked shipping containers, and the railroad is completing repairs related to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

CSX said the volume of shipments it delivered slipped 1%, and revenue dropped 7% to $3.42 billion as coal and fuel surcharge revenue fell. That also came in lower than the $3.45 billion that analysts expected.

CSX is one of the nation's largest railroads with tracks crisscrossing the Eastern United States.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Trader Drew Cohen works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, April 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

Stocks rally worldwide after Trump eases some of his tariffs on electronics, for now

China's exports jump 12.4% in March as bigger US tariff hikes loom

Wall Street drifts through a rare quiet day following weeks of tariff turmoil

The Latest

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (99) throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter in the first inning of an interleague baseball game in Toronto, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Braves RHP Strider allows two runs and five hits against Blue Jays in return from elbow surgery

13m ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks two-month delay of May 5 sex- trafficking trial

16m ago

Weinstein’s lawyers want him hospitalized instead of in jail during #MeToo retrial

18m ago

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told the Atlanta Citizen Review Board he supports its oversight of police deadly force cases. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force

Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.

OPINION

TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats

You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.

What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?

Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.