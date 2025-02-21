Cryptocurrency exchange says it was victim of $1.5 billion hack

A major cryptocurrency exchange says it was the victim of a sophisticated hack that stole about $1.5 billion worth of digital currency, marking one of the biggest online thefts of all time.
Bybit said Friday that a routine transfer of Ethereum, one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, between digital wallets was "manipulated" by an attacker who transferred the crypto to an unidentified address.
The company sought to reassure customers that their cryptocurrency holdings with the exchange were safe. The company added that news of the hack had led to a surge in withdrawal requests and there could be delays in processing them.
Ben Zhou, Bybit's CEO, said on social media that his company would remain solvent even if the hacked crypto wasn't recovered.
“We can cover the loss,” he said.
Stealing cryptocurrencies is a favorite tactic of hackers. North Korean state hackers, in particular, have been linked to several high-dollar crypto thefts in recent years. In December, the FBI, the Defense Department and National Police Agency of Japan issued a joint statement blaming North Korean hackers for the theft of $308 million from a Japanese crypto firm.
Featured
Credit: Ben Gray
This Republican says Georgia needs migrants in the workforce
A Republican-backed bill in the Georgia General Assembly would advocate for Georgia businesses seeking legal migrant workers.
In 1961, Malcolm X took an eye-opening trip to Atlanta
Malcolm X had been a public critic of King and rejected the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s direction on race relations.
What to know before the Atlanta United season opener Saturday
A fan’s guide to traffic, parking, safety and weather for the first Atlanta United match of the season with an expected sellout crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.