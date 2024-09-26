Breaking: Georgia closings, event cancellations due to Hurricane Helene
Nation & World News

Cryptocurrency exchange network accused of helping Russia hit with sanctions

A network of people and virtual currency exchanges associated with harboring Russian cybercrime have been hit with sanctions in a government-wide crackdown on cybercrime
FILE- This photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington, June 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE- This photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington, June 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By FATIMA HUSSEIN – Associated Press
54 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A network of people and virtual currency exchanges associated with harboring Russian cybercrime were hit with sanctions on Thursday, in a government-wide crackdown on cybercrime that could assist Russia ahead of President Joe Biden's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

U.S. Treasury sanctioned alleged Russian hacker Sergey Ivanov and Cryptex — a St. Vincent and Grenadines registered virtual currency exchange operating in Russia. Virtual currency exchanges allow people and businesses to trade cryptocurrencies for other assets, such as conventional dollars or other digital currencies.

Treasury alleges that Ivanov has laundered hundreds of millions of dollars worth of virtual currency for cyber criminals and darknet marketplace vendors for the last 20 years, including for Timur Shakhmametov, who allegedly created an online marketplace for stolen credit card data and compromised IDs called Joker’s Stash. Ivanov laundered the proceeds from Joker’s Stash, Treasury says.

The State Department is offering a $10 million reward for information that would lead to the arrest and possible conviction of the two men and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Virginia has unsealed an indictment against them.

Biden said in a statement announcing the sanctions Thursday that the U.S. “will continue to raise the costs on Russia for its war in Ukraine and to deprive the Russian defense industrial base of resources.”

He meets with Zelenskyy Thursday to announce a surge in security assistance for Ukraine and other actions meant to assist the war-torn country as Russia continues to invade.

State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said, “We will continue to use all our tools and authorities to deter and expose these money laundering networks and impose cost on the cyber criminals and support networks. We reiterate our call that Russia must take concrete steps to prevent cyber criminals from freely operating in its jurisdiction.”

U.S officials have taken several actions against Russian cybercriminals since the start of the invasion in February 2022.

Earlier this year, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned 13 firms — five of which are owned by an already sanctioned person — and two people who have all either helped build or operate blockchain-based services for, or enabled virtual currency payments in, the Russian financial sector, “thus enabling potential sanctions evasion,” according to U.S. Treasury.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

TikTok removes Russian state media accounts for 'covert influence operations' ahead of US...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The FBI says Iran tried to send hacked files to Democrats. It's another sign of foreign...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Zelenskyy hopes for quick US action as more arms depots are hit in Russia
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Intelligence officials have briefed the Trump campaign on Iranian threats. A look at...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

X requests it be reinstated in Brazil after complying with judge's orders, source says4m ago
WNBA semifinals feature marquee players, a finals rematch and teams looking for first...5m ago
Tropical Weather Latest: Hurricane Helene is upgraded to Category 2 as it heads toward...7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Hurricane Helene will make landfall tonight: What to expect in Georgia4m ago
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday2h ago
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents