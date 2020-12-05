Crunch UK-EU talks on post-Brexit ties to resume Sunday

In a joint statement Saturday following a phone call between them, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “a further effort” should be undertaken by their respective negotiating teams to assess whether the “significant differences” can be resolved.

In their statement, the pair noted that progress has been achieved in many areas and also the areas of division on the issues of fishing rights, the “level playing field” — the standards the U.K. must meet to export into the bloc — and how future disputes are resolved.