Cruise ship with Broadway stars to steam off to Mexico in spring 2025

A cruise ship starring some of Broadway’s biggest names, including Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti and Emmy-winner Wayne Brady, will sail from Miami to Mexico next spring
Laura Benanti appears at the premiere for "No Hard Feelings" in New York on June 20, 2023, left, and Wayne Brady appears at the American Music Awardsin Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. Benanti and Brady are among some of Broadway’s biggest names who will be aboard The Broadway Cruise — heading roundtrip from Miami to Cozumel, from March 31-April 4, 2025. (AP Photo)

By MARK KENNEDY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A cruise ship with some of Broadway's biggest names — including Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti and Emmy-winner Wayne Brady — will sail from Florida to Mexico next spring.

The Broadway Cruise — heading roundtrip from Miami to Cozumel, from March 31-April 4, 2025 — will also feature Tony nominees Shoshana Bean, Eva Noblezada and Alex Brightman, as well as Broadway favorites Corey Cott, Caissie Levy and Solea Pfeiffer.

Tony-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, behind such shows as "Kinky Boots" and “La Cage au Folles,” will discuss creating a show and teach dance classes, while Tony-winning producer Jeffrey Seller — behind such hits as “Hamilton,” “Rent” and "Avenue Q" — will discuss producing hits on Broadway. Will Van Dyke will be the musical director for the cruise.

Producers promise “intimate and grand scale shows and cabarets from Broadway’s coolest talent. You will gain tips and techniques from some of the best and brightest creative talent working today.” There will also be celebrity meet-and-greets and Broadway karaoke.

This will be the third Broadway Cruise, which borrows the Norwegian Gem for its themed trips. Patrons can see performances at everything from the 850-seat Stardust Theater to the Pool Deck Stage, which fits 2,000 or the Atrium Stage, which fits 300.

“With two incredibly successful trips under our belt, The Broadway Cruise is now an annual tradition," Scott Zeiger, executive producer for EBG Solutions, said in a statement. "If you love Broadway, there is no vacation more fulfilling and exciting than being on our complete ship takeover with today’s biggest talent”.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

