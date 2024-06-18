Cruise ship with Broadway stars to steam off to Mexico in spring 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — A cruise ship with some of Broadway's biggest names — including Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti and Emmy-winner Wayne Brady — will sail from Florida to Mexico next spring.

The Broadway Cruise — heading roundtrip from Miami to Cozumel, from March 31-April 4, 2025 — will also feature Tony nominees Shoshana Bean, Eva Noblezada and Alex Brightman, as well as Broadway favorites Corey Cott, Caissie Levy and Solea Pfeiffer.

Tony-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, behind such shows as "Kinky Boots" and “La Cage au Folles,” will discuss creating a show and teach dance classes, while Tony-winning producer Jeffrey Seller — behind such hits as “Hamilton,” “Rent” and "Avenue Q" — will discuss producing hits on Broadway. Will Van Dyke will be the musical director for the cruise.