Crown comes to Parliament in pre-coronation Charles visit

While Britain’s elected lawmakers take a back seat during royal events, the monarch faces restrictions in Parliament.

The king can visit Westminster Hall – the oldest part of the Houses of Parliament, remnant of the medieval palace that once stood here – but may not enter the House of Commons. Ever since King Charles I tried to arrest lawmakers in 1642 and ended up deposed, tried and beheaded, the monarch has been barred from the Commons chamber.

The Speaker’s State Coach tells its own story.

Built after the 1689 “Glorious Revolution,” when Parliament asserted its rights over the monarchy, the coach features a mix of royal and parliamentary symbolism. A painted panel on its side shows the monarch being presented with Magna Carta and the Bill of Rights, pillars of Britain’s democratic system.

“That is a reminder to the royal family and others: That is what we fought for. That is what we expect," Hoyle said.

While the monarch still formally gives assent to every piece of legislation, Hoyle said he had “never known the monarch to object to what the House of Commons does.”

“I never, ever see that happening.,” he said. “What I see is a grown-up recognition of democracy in this country, that we still have a monarch that plays his part.”

The speaker's coach – slightly smaller than the Gold State Coach that Charles will use on coronation day – took previous speakers to the coronations of George V, George VI and Queen Elizabeth II. Its last official outing was for Charles' wedding to Princess Diana in 1981.

It has spent the past decade in a carriage museum in southwest England, and has now returned to Westminster, a reminder of links between Parliament and crown.

Inside the speaker's official residence on the grounds of Parliament is another: the State Bed, where monarchs traditionally slept on the night before their coronations. The last to do so was King George IV in 1821. Hoyle said Charles would be welcome to use it.

“If he wants to stay on the night of the coronation, the bed is made up,” he said.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP