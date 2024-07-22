Nation & World News

CrowdStrike says more machines fixed as customers, regulators await details on what caused meltdown

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike says a “significant number” of the millions of computers that crashed on Friday, causing global disruptions, are back in operation as its customers and regulators await a more detailed explanation of what went wrong
The logo for CrowdStrike and a Spirit Airlines webpage are shown on a computer screen and mobile phone screen, in New York, Friday, July 19, 2024. A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks offline and media outlets off air after a faulty software update disrupted companies and services around the world and highlighted their dependence on just a handful of providers. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The logo for CrowdStrike and a Spirit Airlines webpage are shown on a computer screen and mobile phone screen, in New York, Friday, July 19, 2024. A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks offline and media outlets off air after a faulty software update disrupted companies and services around the world and highlighted their dependence on just a handful of providers. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
58 minutes ago

AUSTIN, Tex. (AP) — Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike says a “significant number” of the millions of computers that crashed on Friday, causing global disruptions, are back in operation as its customers and regulators await a more detailed explanation of what went wrong.

A defective software update sent by CrowdStrike to its customers disrupted airlines, banks, hospitals and other critical services Friday, affecting about 8.5 million machines running Microsoft's Windows operating system. The painstaking work of fixing it has often required a company's IT crew to manually delete files on affected machines.

CrowdStrike said late Sunday in a blog post that it was starting to implement a new technique to accelerate remediation of the problem.

Shares of the Texas-based cybersecurity company have dropped nearly 30% since the meltdown, knocking off billions of dollars in market value.

The scope of the disruptions has also caught the attention of government regulators, including antitrust enforcers, though it remains to be seen if they take action against the company.

“All too often these days, a single glitch results in a system-wide outage, affecting industries from healthcare and airlines to banks and auto-dealers,” said Lina Khan, chair of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, in a Sunday post on the social media platform X. “Millions of people and businesses pay the price. These incidents reveal how concentration can create fragile systems.”

A Crowdstrike office is shown in Sunnyvale, Calif., on Friday, July 19, 2024. An overnight outage was blamed on a software update that cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike sent to Microsoft computers of its corporate customers including many airlines. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

A new world coming: Bus maker Blue Bird embraces an electrified future

Six Flags Over Georgia to require chaperones for those 15 and younger
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

`I’m looking at being evicted’ because of Fulton housing failures

Credit: AP

BRADLEY’S BUZZ
The Braves are hurting. Deadline’s coming. What to do?

Credit: AP

BRADLEY’S BUZZ
The Braves are hurting. Deadline’s coming. What to do?

Credit: Steve Schaefer

New audit of 2024 Georgia election on hold amid company’s protest
The Latest
Harris wins Pelosi endorsement, claims most of the delegates she needs for the nomination
4m ago
Abdul 'Duke' Fakir, last of the original Four Tops, is dead at 88
7m ago
Black voters feel excitement, hope and a lot of worry as Harris takes center stage in...
7m ago
Featured

Credit: Photo courtesy of HMGNA

Hyundai’s Georgia electric vehicle plant: What you need to know
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow latest election updates