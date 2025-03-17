Nation & World News
Crowds pack Dublin's streets for national St. Patrick's Day parade

Hundreds of thousands of people have packed the streets of Dublin to watch Ireland’s national St. Patrick’s Day parade
Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, laughs as she joins the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

36 minutes ago

DUBLIN (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people packed the streets of Dublin on Monday to watch Ireland's national St. Patrick's Day parade, as crowds in green flooded cities and towns across the country to mark the annual holiday.

Officials said half a million spectators were expected to line the parade route in the capital to watch the colorful floats, performers and dancers. Some 4,000 people and 12 marching bands from across Ireland, North America and Austria were taking part this year to commemorate Ireland's patron saint.

While the tradition of St. Patrick's Day parades began in the United States in the 1700s, and the biggest parade these days takes place in New York, officials say the holiday draws some 100,000 tourists to Ireland each year.

In London, Kate, the Princess of Wales, marked the occasion with a solo visit to the Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks.

The royal, who is the ceremonial colonel of the regiment, presented fresh sprigs of shamrock and awarded medals to soldiers before the regiment's St. Patrick's Day parade. She enjoyed a half pint of Guinness afterward as she chatted and joked with the soldiers.

Kate, who missed the Guards' celebrations last year after she was diagnosed with cancer, has gradually returned to public duties.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Micky Murray takes part in the St Patrick's Day Parade in Belfast, Monday, March 17, 2025. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, drinks Guinness during a reception with the Irish Guards, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool Photo via AP)

Performers take part in the St Patrick's Day Parade in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Monday March 17, 2025. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

Performers take part in the St Patrick's Day Parade in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Monday March 17, 2025. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, arrives to join the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, joins the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, poses for a photo with members of the Irish Guards at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

People attend the St Patrick's Day Parade in Belfast, Monday, March 17, 2025. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

People attend the St Patrick's Day Parade in Belfast, Monday, March 17, 2025. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, arrives to join the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, poses for a photo with members of the Irish Guards at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, joins the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, arrives to join the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, smiles as she joins the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

