Crowds out, masks in: Debating in the age of the coronavirus

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden won't have to wear masks themselves, though.

Each candidate's campaign was given 20 tickets to hand out to guests, said White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Beyond those watching the televised debates from afar, the faceoffs typically draw several thousand people, including guests, sponsors, donors and the national and international media, taking on the feel of a festival. There's usually a huge media filing center and food tents — even a beer garden. And after the debate, supporters of each candidate typically file into the press center, creating a “spin room” where they post-game the main event.

While there is a media filing center in Cleveland in a ballroom near the venue, the atmosphere felt far from buzzy Tuesday afternoon, with few reporters in place. And only those wearing gray wristbands indicating they had tested negative for the virus were allowed inside.

Outside, there were no large demonstrations, just security officials blocking off streets around the building before the candidates' arrivals and helicopters buzzing overhead.

One man was spotted driving around the venue in a pickup truck that had a papier-mache model of Trump's head in a box, along with pro-Biden flags and signs that read, "203,000 DEAD" of COVID-19 and “Trump failed us."

Also spotted: A woman dressed as a doctor and pulling a wagon filled with plastic skeletons.

Chairs are seen in social distance spacing ahead of the first presidential debate between Republican candidate President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez