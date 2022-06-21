ajc logo
Crowds mark summer solstice at ancient Stonehenge monument

Dawn breaks behind the stones during the Summer Solstice festivities at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. After two years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stonehenge reopened Monday for the Summer Solstice celebrations. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

Dawn breaks behind the stones during the Summer Solstice festivities at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. After two years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stonehenge reopened Monday for the Summer Solstice celebrations.

Thousands of druids, pagans and New Age revelers have greeted the summer solstice at Stonehenge on the longest day of the northern hemisphere year

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of druids, pagans and New Age revelers greeted the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Tuesday, the longest day of the northern hemisphere year.

Wiltshire Police said about 6,000 people gathered at the ancient stone circle in southern England to watch the sun rise at 4:49 a.m. (0349GMT) on a clear, crisp morning.

Police said the atmosphere was “convivial” and there were only two arrests — one for assault and one for drug possession.

It was the first time revelers have been permitted to gather for the solstice since 2019. The sunrise was streamed online in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stonehenge was built between 5,000 and 3,500 years ago on a windswept plain in southwest England by a sun-worshipping Neolithic culture. Experts still debate its purpose, but it is aligned so that on summer solstice the sun rises behind the Heel Stone and rays of sunlight are channeled into the centre of the circle.

A woman dressed in pagan attire watches the sun rise during the Summer Solstice festivities at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Credit: Andrew Matthews

A woman dressed in pagan attire watches the sun rise during the Summer Solstice festivities at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

The sun begins to rise above the stones as people gather at sunrise to take part in the Summer Solstice festivities at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Credit: Andrew Matthews

The sun begins to rise above the stones as people gather at sunrise to take part in the Summer Solstice festivities at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

People watch the sun rise during the Summer Solstice festivities at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Credit: Andrew Matthews

People watch the sun rise during the Summer Solstice festivities at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Arthur Uther Pendragon, center, joins people as they gather at the Heel Stone during sunrise for the Summer Solstice festivities at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Credit: Andrew Matthews

Arthur Uther Pendragon, center, joins people as they gather at the Heel Stone during sunrise for the Summer Solstice festivities at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

