Crowds in Berlin defy ban, protest coronavirus restrictions

Germany eased many coronavirus restrictions in May, allowing restaurants and bars to reopen. Still, many activities, such as dining indoors at restaurants or staying in a hotel, require proof that an individual is either fully vaccinated, has recovered from the virus or can show proof of a recent negative coronavirus test.

The Querdenker movement, the largest and most visible anti-lockdown movement in Germany, has at times drawn thousands to its demonstrations, uniting an eclectic mix of those opposed vaccinations on both the right and the left, coronavirus deniers, conspiracy theorists and right-wing extremists.

Earlier this year, Germany’s domestic intelligence service warned the movement was becoming increasingly radical and put some of its adherents under surveillance.

The protest Sunday follows other demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions around Europe. Thousands have turned out for the past three weekends in France to protest a vaccine health pass that people will need to enter stadiums or restaurants, at times clashing with French police. Another 80,000 people also protested in cities across Italy last weekend.

___

Follow all AP developments at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Caption Demonstrators walk along Bismarckstrasse in Berlin, Sunday Aug. 1, 2021, during a protest against coronavirus restrictions. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP) Credit: Fabian Sommer Credit: Fabian Sommer

Caption A demonstrator walks through Berlin-Charlottenburg with a plastic bucket placed on his head reading 'Absolutely safe against the stupidity virus', in Berlin, Sunday Aug. 1, 2021, during a protest against coronavirus restrictions. Hundreds have turned out in Berlin to protest the German government’s anti-coronavirus measures despite a ban on the gatherings, leading to arrests and clashes with police. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP) Credit: Fabian Sommer Credit: Fabian Sommer