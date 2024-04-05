Nation & World News

Crowds gather to watch cherry blossoms at peak bloom in Tokyo

Crowds are gathering in Tokyo to enjoy Japan’s famed cherry blossoms, which are blooming later than expected in the capital because of cold weather
A person takes photos of the seasonal cherry blossoms at the Ueno Park Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tokyo. Crowds gathered Friday in Tokyo to enjoy Japan’s famed cherry blossoms, which are blooming later than expected in the capital because of cold weather.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

39 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — Crowds gathered Friday in Tokyo to enjoy Japan's famed cherry blossoms, which are blooming later than expected in the capital because of cold weather.

Cherry blossoms, known as “sakura” in Japanese, are the nation's favorite flower, and people often have sakura viewing parties beneath the falling pedals. There are picnics and sake drinking.

The trees usually are at peak bloom in late March to early April. That's the same time the country begins a new school and business year.

A visitor takes photos of the seasonal cherry blossoms at the Ueno Park Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tokyo. Crowds gathered Friday in Tokyo to enjoy Japan’s famed cherry blossoms, which are blooming later than expected in the capital because of cold weather.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Visitors walk along the seasonal cherry blossoms at the Ueno Park Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tokyo. Crowds gathered Friday in Tokyo to enjoy Japan’s famed cherry blossoms, which are blooming later than expected in the capital because of cold weather.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Visitors take photos of the seasonal cherry blossoms at the Ueno Park Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tokyo. Crowds gathered Friday in Tokyo to enjoy Japan’s famed cherry blossoms, which are blooming later than expected in the capital because of cold weather.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Visitors look at the seasonal cherry blossoms at the Ueno Park Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tokyo. Crowds gathered Friday in Tokyo to enjoy Japan’s famed cherry blossoms, which are blooming later than expected in the capital because of cold weather. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A visitor checks the photos of the seasonal cherry blossoms at the Ueno Park Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tokyo. Crowds gathered Friday in Tokyo to enjoy Japan’s famed cherry blossoms, which are blooming later than expected in the capital because of cold weather.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Visitors observe the seasonal cherry blossoms at the Ueno Park Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tokyo. Crowds gathered Friday in Tokyo to enjoy Japan’s famed cherry blossoms, which are blooming later than expected in the capital because of cold weather. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Visitors stroll the seasonal cherry blossoms at the Ueno Park Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tokyo. Crowds gathered Friday in Tokyo to enjoy Japan’s famed cherry blossoms, which are blooming later than expected in the capital because of cold weather.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

