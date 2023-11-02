Crowds gather near state funeral home as China's former Premier Li Keqiang is being put to rest

Hundreds, possibly thousands, of people have gathered near a state funeral home as China's former premier Li Keqiang is being put to rest

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 46 minutes ago

BEIJING (AP) — Hundreds, possibly thousands, of people gathered near a state funeral home Thursday as former Premier Li Keqiang was being put to rest.

In front of the funeral home, plainclothes and uniformed police lined the roadway for hundreds of meters (yards), blocking traffic and telling people to move along and watching for the presence of any unofficial or foreign media. Police also moved people away from a subway station near the Babaoshan cemetery where state funerals are held and many top leaders are buried.

Flags, including the nation’s most famous standard that flies over Tiananmen Square in the heart of the Chinese capital, were lowered to half-staff at government and party offices around the country and at Chinese embassies and consulates abroad.

Li died last Friday of a heart attack at age 68. State media had said he would be cremated Thursday but didn't mention funeral plans. According to precedent, retired high-level officials usually lie in state briefly as top leaders pass the body and offer wreaths of white flowers, the traditional color of mourning.

Li was China's No. 2 leader and helped guide China's economy for a decade before being dropped from the Communist Party's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee in October 2022. He left office in March 2023, despite being two years below the informal retirement age of 70.

Though his time in office was marked by numerous crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Li showed little zeal for reform, he was seen as an alternative to increasingly authoritarian party leader Xi Jinping. Li was left with little authority after Xi made himself the most powerful Chinese leader in decades and tightened control over the economy and society.

Xi awarded himself a third five-year term as party leader and filled the top party ranks with loyalists. The No. 2 slot was filled by Li Qiang, the party secretary for Shanghai, who lacked Li Keqiang’s national-level experience and later told reporters that his job was to do whatever Xi decided.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Hundreds of foreign citizens and dozens of injured allowed to flee Gaza3h ago

Delta lays off some corporate staff in effort to cut costs
3h ago

Credit: SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Elton John sells Atlanta condo for $7.225 million, 45% above asking price
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jewish communities in Georgia gather to support college students
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jewish communities in Georgia gather to support college students
6h ago

Credit: DataBank

$2 billion data center to join Atlanta’s fast-growing online storage industry
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Corey Seager earns second World Series MVP, joining Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie...
9m ago
Tatum has 30 points and 12 rebounds, sits out the 4th as the Celtics rout the Pacers...
9m ago
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5
14m ago
Featured

AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
4h ago
‘The South Got Something To Say’ doc explores Atlanta’s role in hip hop
9h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top