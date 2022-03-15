Crowd clashes with San Antonio police after fatal shooting

“He's not a bad person so there's no reason why this should have happened,” Jasmine Johnson said. “Nobody deserves to get shot in the back nine times.”

A crowd that gathered after the shooting clashed with police, who at one point used pepper spray on the group. Johnson's mother, Arlene Garcia, told San Antonio TV station KSAT that family members wanted answers about what happened.

”They shot my son from behind, and that’s wrong. They shot him nine times, and nobody here has nothing to say to me. Nobody has nothing to say,” Garcia said, gesturing to police officers.

The three officers who were involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty, according to department policy, McManus said.