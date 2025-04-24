Nation & World News
Crow-Armstrong homers again as the Cubs top the Dodgers 7-6

Pete Crow-Armstrong homered and drove in four runs, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 for another wild victory
Chicago Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) raises his arms after hitting a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Chicago Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) raises his arms after hitting a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
By JAY COHEN – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong homered and drove in four runs, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 for another wild victory Wednesday night.

Dansby Swanson had two hits and two RBIs as NL Central-leading Chicago improved to 4-1 on an eight-game homestand.

The Cubs beat the Dodgers 11-10 on Tuesday night when Miguel Amaya homered with two out in the ninth inning and Ian Happ hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th. They went 4-3 in their season series against the World Series champions.

Crow-Armstrong went 6 for 9 with two homers and seven RBIs in the two-game set. The speedy center fielder is batting .396 (21 for 53) with five homers and 14 RBIs in his last 13 games.

Teoscar Hernández homered and drove in four runs for Los Angeles, which lost for the third time in four games. Andy Pages hit a solo drive for the second straight night.

The Dodgers played without catcher Will Smith, who experienced some left wrist soreness after making a tag at the plate on Tuesday night.

Helped by a throwing error on Matthew Boyd (2-2), Los Angeles scored three times in the fifth. Mookie Betts hit a two-out RBI double before Hernández connected for his sixth homer, giving the Dodgers a 5-3 lead.

The Cubs responded with four runs in the bottom half. After Jack Dreyer (2-1) walked the bases loaded, Swanson hit a tying two-run single. Nico Hoerner drove in Michael Busch with a sacrifice fly, and Crow-Armstrong added an RBI single.

Boyd was charged with three earned runs and 10 hits in six innings. Daniel Palencia and Julian Merryweather each got three outs before Porter Hodge earned his first save of the season.

Key moment

Hodge struck out Shohei Ohtani for the second out in a perfect ninth inning.

Key stat

The Cubs have scored 39 runs in their last five games.

Up next

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-1, 0.93 ERA) starts for the Dodgers on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against Pittsburgh. The Cubs haven't announced their rotation for their weekend set against Philadelphia.

Chicago Cubs Kyle Tucker (30), left, and Justin Turner celebrate after both scoring on a single from Dansby Swanson during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Chicago Cubs' Michael Busch (29) slides by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15) to score on a sacrifice fly from Nic Hoerner during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Chicago Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong (4), right, steals second base by Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (25) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) returns to the dugout after striking out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2), left, and Dansby Swanson celebrate their team's win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernández (37) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernández (37) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

FILE - Chicago Bears nine-time Pro Bowler Mike Singletary (50) gets a bear hug from teammate Steve McMichael (76) prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Chicago, Dec. 13, 1992. (AP Photo/David Boe, File)

A smoggy skyline rose behind Hartsfield Jackson International Airport on June 12, 2024, when a Code Orange air quality alert was in effect. (John Spink/AJC)

