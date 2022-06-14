ajc logo
Crooked Media partners with publisher Zando for book imprint

20 minutes ago
A leading progressive media company, founded by three former members of the Obama administration, has formed a book imprint with the independent publisher Zando

NEW YORK (AP) — A leading progressive media company, founded by three former members of the Obama administration, has formed a book imprint with the independent publisher Zando.

On Tuesday, Zando announced that it would partner with Crooked Media, founded in 2017 by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor, for an imprint called Crooked Media Reads. Crooked Media is known for such podcasts as “Pod Save America” and “Lovett or Leave It.”

The first release from the new imprint, Lydia Kiseling's novel “Mobility,” is scheduled for August 2023.

“Crooked will champion authors whose missions, ideas, and stories will spark discussion, debate and much needed change," Zando founder Molly Stern said in a statement. When Stern was a publisher at Crown, her projects included former first lady Michelle Obama and her best-selling memoir “Becoming.”

In a statement Tuesday, the three Crooked Media founders said that they have a mission to “point listeners to brilliant authors helping to break down the big challenges we face as a country and telling stories that can expand readers’ perspective and empathy.”

Stern started Zando in 2020 and has formed partnerships for imprints with Sarah Jessica Parker, John Legend and Gillian Flynn among others.

