BreakingNews
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
ajc logo
X

Crocker eagles last to take 2-shot lead at Hero Open

National & World News
4 hours ago
Sean Crocker’s chip-in eagle on the par-5 18th gave him a two-stroke lead headed into the final round at the Hero Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Sean Crocker's chip-in eagle on the par-5 18th hole gave him a two-stroke lead headed into the final round at the Hero Open.

The American, bidding for his first European tour title, finished at 3-under 69 on Saturday to keep Jens Dantorp of Sweden two shots behind after three rounds at Fairmont St. Andrews.

Crocker, who started the day with a one-shot lead, moved to 18 under for the tournament as he goes for a wire-to-wire win.

“That was a nice little bonus on 18. I was trying to get it up and down for (birdie) but to see that ball drop was pretty cool,” said Crocker, who was born in Zimbabwe and raised in California.

He ran into trouble on the par-4 13th when he was in the thick rough after two shots and near a wall. He took a drop and settled for a double bogey.

He thought about playing it, though.

“Every time I got near that ball I just could see bad things happening,” he said. “We made the right decision there by taking the drop.”

Dantorp is alone in second after a bogey-free 69.

Adrian Otaegui (64) and David Law (65) are both three shots off the lead.

“It’s nice to have a little bit of room but I also know those gaps can be closed very quickly,” Crocker said. “It's been a long time since I've held something shiny. It would be a nice little present.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Austin Riley adds to sensational July in win over Diamondbacks17h ago
5 things we learned at Day 4 of Falcons training camp Saturday
4h ago
Chaos in ACC Coastal Division leaves opening for Georgia Tech to surprise
22h ago
Falcons’ Bryan Edwards leaves practice with injury
3h ago
Falcons’ Bryan Edwards leaves practice with injury
3h ago
Falcons’ Richie Grant settling in at strong safety
3h ago
The Latest
Ko and Boutier lead Women's Scottish Open by 1 shot
15m ago
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
16m ago
Some Appalachia residents begin cleanup after deadly floods
18m ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top