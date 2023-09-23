Croatian police detain 9 soccer fans over the violence in Greece last month that killed one person

Croatian police have arrested nine soccer fans sought on international warrants for involvement in deadly violence last month in Greece
National & World News
1 hour ago
X

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police have arrested nine soccer fans sought on European warrants for involvement in deadly violence last month in Greece, state television station HRT reported on Saturday.

Greece has issued arrest warrants for 10 fans of Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb soccer club, but one of them remains at large, the report said. Croatia's Justice Ministry said in a statement it had been informed of the warrants by the Croatian police.

The fans, members of the so-called Bad Blue Boys fan group, are suspected of taking part in the August violence in Athens that killed one person.

Dozens of other Croatian soccer fans already have been detained in Greece over the violence, during which a 29-year-old Greek fan was stabbed to death outside AEK Athens' stadium, prompting the cancellation of a Champions League qualifier against Dinamo Zagreb.

Amateur video of the attack showed dozens of youths wielding bats and iron bars running past the stadium as flares and firebombs exploded. Ten people were injured.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Opposition to Atlanta training center takes national stage5h ago

Man arrested after opening fire outside Gordon County Jail, sheriff says
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Brian Kemp on why he’ll back Donald Trump if he wins the GOP nod
4h ago

Credit: AP

Ronald Acuña Jr. makes history, Charlie Morton hurts finger in Braves’ win
10h ago

Credit: AP

Ronald Acuña Jr. makes history, Charlie Morton hurts finger in Braves’ win
10h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

District attorneys ask court to block new Georgia oversight panel
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

A bombing at a checkpoint in Somalia killed at least 15 people, authorities say
6m ago
Tropical Storm Ophelia moves inland over North Carolina as coastal areas lashed with wind...
12m ago
Pakistan's prime minister says manipulation of coming elections by military is...
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Week 6 high school football scoreboard: Eziomume has huge game
12h ago
FROM OUR ARCHIVES
The two things you need to know about Lucy McBath
Jonesboro councilman in home stretch of Clayton State degree, track career
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top