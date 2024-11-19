Croatia to hold a presidential election on Dec. 29

Milanović and Plenković are bitter political rivals. Milanović opposes the Croatian government's support for Ukraine, including the participation of Croatian troops in a NATO-led training mission for Ukrainian soldiers.

The conservative government was shaken this week by the arrest of Heath Minister Vili Beroš on suspicion of corruption in procurement deals for Croatian hospitals.

Other candidates from the left and right are also expected to join the presidential race.

Milanović, 58, had served as prime minister in the past, before winning the presidential election five years ago by beating incumbent Kolinda Grabar Kitarović.