Croatia on course for Euro 2024 spot with 2-0 win over Latvia after Wales drops points

Croatia is on the verge of qualifying for next year’s European Championship after beating Latvia 2-0 on Saturday as its closest rival Wales dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Armenia

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Croatia is on the verge of qualifying for next year's European Championship after beating Latvia 2-0 on Saturday as its closest rival Wales dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Armenia.

Early goals from Lovro Majer and Andrej Kramarić gave Croatia a comfortable victory at last-place Latvia.

Croatia will secure a qualifying spot on Tuesday with a win over Armenia in its last game or if Wales fails to beat Group D leader Turkey.

Wales' players started the day knowing that winning their last two games would ensure qualification but trailed after just five minutes. Lucas Zelarayan put Armenia ahead with a shot from the edge of the penalty area after Wales failed to clear a corner.

Wales went into halftime level following Nair Tiknizyan's own-goal but created little in the second half as Armenia looked the more likely team to win. Only two of Armenia's 19 shots were on target, though, and the draw meant Armenia's slim chances of qualifying were ended when Croatia won its game.

Wales previously won one of its games with World Cup semifinalist Croatia and drew the other but a 4-2 loss at home to Armenia in March was costly.

Belarus beat Andorra 1-0 in Group I.

The Netherlands, Switzerland and Romania can all secure European Championship spots later Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

4th escaped inmate from Middle Georgia captured near Stockbridge1h ago

Credit: Jimmy Carter Library

Rosalynn Carter, now in hospice, helped change mental health care system
54m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Residents of charred Atlanta apartment to file lawsuit against property owners
50m ago

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri

Review: Andre 3000′s ‘New Blue Sun’ is less about soul and all about peace
4h ago

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri

Review: Andre 3000′s ‘New Blue Sun’ is less about soul and all about peace
4h ago

Credit: JAY BLACK/AJC

How the AJC and WABE combined forces for the upgraded ‘Politically Georgia’
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Michael Pratt throws for 3 touchdowns to lead No. 17 Tulane past Florida Atlantic 24-8
10m ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
14m ago
Authorities say they have identified the suspect in the shooting of a hospital security...
19m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

North Georgia Methodists vote Saturday on request by 265 churches to disaffiliate
‘Not easily replaced’: Marietta teacher killed in Atlanta was a mentor to many
21h ago
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top