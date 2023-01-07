ajc logo
X

Critics attack Des Moines diocese's gender-identity policies

National & World News
1 hour ago
Critics are attacking the Diocese of Des Moines' new gender-identity policies, calling them hateful and discriminatory

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Critics are attacking the Diocese of Des Moines’ new gender-identity policies, calling them hateful and discriminatory.

The policies will go into effect on Jan. 16, the Des Moines Register reported Saturday. The policies have not yet been released to the public. The Des Moines Register's report was based on details of the policies first reported by KCCI-TV, which obtained documents outlining the regulations.

The new rules ban the use of preferred pronouns during ministry, require people to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match their birth sex and wear clothes that match their birth sex. Students will be allowed to participate only in sports and activities that are “consistent” with their biological sex.

The Interfaith Alliance of Iowa condemned the policies as “dangerous" and said they promote bigotry toward transgender Iowans.

Courtney Reyes, executive director of the LGBTQ+ organization One Iowa, said the diocese shouldn't portray itself as compassionate.

“You cannot pretend to be compassionate while mis-gendering people and denying them access to any and all spaces under your control," Reyes said.

Democratic state Sen. Claire Celsi wrote on Facebook: “This is not what Jesus would do.”

“To actually come out, and say, ‘We’re going to stamp this out, we’re going to pretend like it doesn’t exist,’ and issue this kind of edict is, I think, reprehensible,” she told the Register.

Anne Marie Cox, the diocese's communications director, said the polices came out of a lengthy process to address questions from Catholic school and church leaders.

John Robbins, communications director for the Archdiocese of Dubuque, said the archdiocese doesn't tell other Iowa dioceses what to do. The archdiocese has previously stated that it “cannot go along with the idea that people can choose and change their gender” but is “open to other perspectives, to see if might find truth there, or to seek common ground, or to promote acceptance, even if we don't agree.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Uga, Georgia’s beloved mascot, not making Los Angeles trip for championship game20h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Photo released of truck involved in hit-and-run that killed boy, 9, in Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Suspect in custody after shooting in Perimeter Mall’s food court
18h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon

Clyde flips to McCarthy, helps him become House speaker after 15 rounds

Credit: Alex Brandon

Clyde flips to McCarthy, helps him become House speaker after 15 rounds

Credit: Rick Scuteri

Making the case for TCU in the College Football Playoff Championship game
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Billy Schuerman

Mayor: Teacher shot by 6-year-old 'red flag for the country'
2m ago
UN rights chief calls for probe into Burkina Faso killings
6m ago
Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
18h ago
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
20h ago
Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top