Critically ill mountain lion cub rescued in California

A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property on Monday and alerted the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the zoo said in a Twitter thread. Wildlife officials waited to see whether the cub's mother would return and took the animal to the zoo when she did not.

The zoo's veterinarians estimate that the cub is three to four months old and critically ill. She was treated with fluids, vitamins and medication. While that improved the cub's bloodwork, she still isn't standing or moving around often, the zoo said.