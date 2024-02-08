Cristobal Del Solar shoots 57 to set Korn Ferry Tour record

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Cristobal Del Solar of Chile set the Korn Ferry Tour record on Thursday with a 13-under 57 in the Astara Golf Championship, the lowest round in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event and matching the record on tours that are part of the Official World Golf ranking.

Del Solar, a 30-year-old who played his college golf at Florida State, played such a flawless round on the Pacos course at Bogota Country Club that he made par on his final three holes and still shot a 57.

He made two eagles, one of them on the 330-yard ninth hole to go out in 8-under 27, tying the Korn Ferry Tour record for nine holes.