Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Along with the tweet, Ronaldo wrote, in Portuguese, “United on and off the field!”
The federation said Ronaldo's result prompted another round of tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It said everyone else in the team tested negative.
The squad was scheduled to practice normally on Tuesday ahead of the match against Sweden in Lisbon.
Portugal and France lead Group 3 with seven points each after three matches.
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 file photo Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo attempts a shot at goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Portugal at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, France.
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 file photo Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo stretches for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Portugal at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, France.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 file photo Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, reacts as he speaks with referee Paolo Valeri during the international friendly soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 file photo Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, sits on the pitch during the international friendly soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.
