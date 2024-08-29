Criminal charges weighed against a man after a country music star stops show over an alleged assault

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Criminal charges are being considered for a man suspected of hitting a woman during a concert at the Colorado State Fair, authorities said Thursday, in an incident that prompted country music star Scotty McCreery to abruptly stop his show and call out the alleged assailant from the stage.

"Right here, right here," McCreery says in video from the event, as he points into the crowd and the band stops playing. "That's a lady you just hit sir. Absolutely not. Who just hit the lady?"

The singer from North Carolina — who gained fame as a teenager appearing on the television show American Idol — called for police and security and asked if the woman was OK.