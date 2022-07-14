BreakingNews
Is Twitter down? Service appears to return after outage
ajc logo
X

Crews still searching for 17 people after Virginia flooding

A truck sits on the edge over a river, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., after being swept away in a flash flood . Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Combined ShapeCaption
A truck sits on the edge over a river, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., after being swept away in a flash flood . Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

National & World News
Updated 27 minutes ago
Authorities in a remote corner of southwest Virginia have located more than half of the 44 people who were reported unaccounted for after devastating flooding washed out roadways and damaged more than 100 homes

GRUNDY, Va. (AP) — Authorities in a remote corner of southwest Virginia have located more than half of the 44 people who were reported unaccounted for after devastating flooding washed out roadways and damaged more than 100 homes.

Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan said Thursday that crews from state and local agencies worked throughout the night to locate and reunite residents with their loved ones. Authorities have made contact with 27 people, leaving 17 people unaccounted for, McClanahan said in a statement. He said there are no reports of injuries or deaths.

First responders in Buchanan County began receiving reports of rising water and damage Tuesday night. Several small communities in the Virginia county that borders West Virginia and Kentucky were affected.

County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Breeding said Wednesday that the number of people unaccounted for is based on relatives trying to contact a resident in an area where there may be limited or no phone service.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that they are in trouble or in danger. They’re just letting us know that we need to check on these people,” Breeding told reporters.

McClanahan said Thursday that the floodwaters are receding and the county is working with the Virginia Department of Transportation crews to assess damages to homes and to remove debris and mud from the roadways to get them re-opened.

Combined ShapeCaption
A house that was moved off of its foundation following a flash flood rests on top of a vehicle, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

A house that was moved off of its foundation following a flash flood rests on top of a vehicle, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
A house that was moved off of its foundation following a flash flood rests on top of a vehicle, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
Chairs and pews sink down in mud inside Baptist Bible Church, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Chairs and pews sink down in mud inside Baptist Bible Church, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
Chairs and pews sink down in mud inside Baptist Bible Church, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
Damaged vehicles rest under debris, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Damaged vehicles rest under debris, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
Damaged vehicles rest under debris, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
Water and mud build up in the parking lot of the Whitewood Community Center,, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Water and mud build up in the parking lot of the Whitewood Community Center,, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
Water and mud build up in the parking lot of the Whitewood Community Center,, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
A water line marks the facade of Baptist Bible Church, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

A water line marks the facade of Baptist Bible Church, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
A water line marks the facade of Baptist Bible Church, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
A thick layer of mud was left behind, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

A thick layer of mud was left behind, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
A thick layer of mud was left behind, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
A car sinks down into the ground, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., after being swept away in a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

A car sinks down into the ground, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., after being swept away in a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
A car sinks down into the ground, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., after being swept away in a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
A wooden deck rests on top of a vehicle, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

A wooden deck rests on top of a vehicle, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
A wooden deck rests on top of a vehicle, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
A house that was moved off of its foundation rests among debris and mud, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

A house that was moved off of its foundation rests among debris and mud, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
A house that was moved off of its foundation rests among debris and mud, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
A collapsed bridged sits in the river, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

A collapsed bridged sits in the river, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
A collapsed bridged sits in the river, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
Debris builds up against a bridge, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Debris builds up against a bridge, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
Debris builds up against a bridge, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
A truck sits on the edge over a river, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., after being swept away in a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

A truck sits on the edge over a river, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., after being swept away in a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
A truck sits on the edge over a river, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., after being swept away in a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
Chairs and pews sink down in mud inside Baptist Bible Church, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Chairs and pews sink down in mud inside Baptist Bible Church, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined ShapeCaption
Chairs and pews sink down in mud inside Baptist Bible Church, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Editors' Picks
Politically Georgia: Walker’s mystifying comments complicate his bid
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
23h ago
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case
21h ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ with Adam Driver coming to shoot in Georgia
23h ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ with Adam Driver coming to shoot in Georgia
23h ago
INTERVIEW: 11Alive anchor Ron Jones’s unorthodox career path
19h ago
The Latest
Protesters abandon seized buildings with Sri Lanka in limbo
4m ago
US Embassy alarmed by power struggle at Libya's oil company
8m ago
The Latest: Biden gets warm welcome from Israeli president
13m ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Credit: WSB TV

Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
20h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top