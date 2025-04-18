Crews restore power to nearly all customers after island-wide blackout hit Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Power was restored to 98.8% of customers early Friday after an island-wide blackout hit Puerto earlier this week, authorities said.

More than 1.45 million customers had electricity less than 48 hours after the outage hit, according to Luma Energy, which oversees the transmission and distribution of power on the island.

“Although restoration is nearing completion, some customers may continue to experience temporary outages due to limited generation,” Luma said.