Crews race to restore power across Texas ahead of another round of storms

DALLAS (AP) — Crews trying to restore power across storm-battered Texas were contending with downed trees and tangled limbs on Thursday, along with a forecast that could bring more damaging winds and hail.

Electricity was back on for about 80% of the more than 1 million homes and businesses that lost power after storms on Tuesday tore off roofs and uprooted trees from Dallas to Houston. One person was killed when a house under construction collapsed.

Utility Oncor said repair crews from eight states were working 16-hour shifts to restore power, but trees and debris were making it difficult to access damaged areas. It expects power in the Dallas area to be restored by Friday for most customers, although some outages will continue into the weekend.