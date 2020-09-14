Crews battling California fires head to devastated areas

The North Complex remained the deadliest this year, with nine confirmed deaths. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea had said 10 bodies were found but on Friday lowered the figure. Honea said remains found in a burned storage shed turned out to be from a resin model of a human skeleton that was used by an anthropology student.

A search continued for 19 people who remained unaccounted for.

More victims could be found when search-and-rescue teams join sheriff’s detectives in the rugged mountain area but firefighters said it was too dangerous to immediately begin work in some places.

“Right now, the areas that we need to search are too hot,” Honea said.

The sheriff said the victims included Josiah Williams, 16, of Berry Creek, who apparently died while trying to flee the flames in a vehicle.

“He was alone, terrified and ran for his life,” his mother, Jessica Williams, told CBS13 Sacramento. “”My son was a good, smart, caring young boy that died alone and it kills me thinking about what he was going through.”

The body of Millicent Catarancuic, 77, of Berry Creek was found by a car on Wednesday, and two other people who may have been associated with her were found in the same area, the sheriff said. He did not release their names.

“We have information that those subjects were aware of the fire but chose not to immediately evacuate,” he said.

Catarancuic's nephew, Zygy Roe-Zurz, told the Reno Gazette Journal his family had been packed up and ready to leave before deciding to wait when it appeared the fire threat was easing. Then, it made an explosive run.

“At the last minute they decided to stay,” Roe-Zurz said. “They decided they would wing it if they had to and that proved to be a really fatal mistake.”

The couple lived in the home with his mother, Suzan Violet Zurz, a painter and former model, who remained missing, he said.

This year already has seen shattered California records for the most area burned — more land than the state of Connecticut — and recorded the largest fire of all time in the state. Five of the top 10 biggest blazes in state history are still burning and fire season often gets worse in the fall. Some 4,000 homes and other buildings have been destroyed.

In Berry Creek, most homes were reduced to smoldering piles of ash, twisted metal and blackened appliances, although some were unscathed. Chimneys poked from rubble and burned out cars and pickup trucks dotted the landscape. Scorched utility poles and fallen wires lined the roads.

A bar, laundromat and two stores were gone. All that remained of a gas station were a pair of pumps and a sign listing prices. The school and volunteer fire station — with the engine still inside — were destroyed.

John Sykes fled his cabin when the winds started howling Tuesday and the skies became so dark from smoke that he had to turn on his lights at midday. He, his wife and a friend left with only a change of clothes each.

“All I could do is look in the rear view mirror and see orange sky and a mushroom cloud and that told me it was hot and to keep going,” Sykes said Friday. “It was a terrifying feeling.”

“There was no fighting this fire,” he said. “Those who tried to fight it are probably not here.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom toured the fire-ravaged region Friday, strongly asserted that climate change was evident and pledged to redouble efforts to “decarbonize” the economy.

“The debate is over around climate change. Just come to the state of California, observe it with your own eyes,” he said, citing the hottest August in state history, 14,000 dry lightning strikes in three days, record-breaking temperatures, drought and millions of dead trees.

Neighboring Oregon and Washington also have been besieged and air pollution is a major problem across the West. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Friday “dozens of people” are missing from the large wildfires that have burned across the state.

___

Melley reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Downtown Los Angeles lis in the background, looking south along the 110 freeway through the smoke from the Bobcat and El Dorado fires, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Keith Birmingham Credit: Keith Birmingham

Downtown Los Angeles is obscured by smoke from the Bobcat and the El Dorado fires, as seen from Kenneth Hahn State Park in Los Angeles on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Keith Birmingham Credit: Keith Birmingham

Downtown Los Angeles and Dodger Stadium are shrouded, looking south from Elysian Fields through the smoke from the Bobcat and the El Dorado fires, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Keith Birmingham Credit: Keith Birmingham

Downtown Los Angeles and Dodger Stadium are shrouded, looking south from Elysian Fields through the smoke from the Bobcat and the El Dorado fires, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Keith Birmingham Credit: Keith Birmingham

Downtown Los Angeles is seen through the smoke from the Bobcat and the El Dorado fires, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Keith Birmingham Credit: Keith Birmingham

Downtown Los Angeles is shrouded by smoke from the Bobcat and El Dorado fires, looking south from USC Medical Center in Los Angeles on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Keith Birmingham Credit: Keith Birmingham

Firefighters light a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Firefighters monitor a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Firefighters monitor a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Firefighters monitor a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Firefighters monitor a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Firefighters monitor a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Firefighters monitor a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Firefighters monitor a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Firefighters with Vandenberg Air Force Base, light a back burn to help control the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Firefighters with Vandenberg Air Force Base, light a back burn to help control the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

A firefighter with Vandenberg Air Force Base, lights a back burn to help control the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Firefighters with Vandenberg Air Force Base, light a back burn to help control the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

A firefighter with Vandenberg Air Force Base, throws an incendiary device during a back burn to help control the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Firefighters from Vandenberg Air Force Base monitor a controlled burn to help slow the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Firefighters from Vandenberg Air Force Base monitor a controlled burn to help slow the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Firefighters from Vandenberg Air Force Base monitor a controlled burn to help slow the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Firefighters from Vandenberg Air Force Base monitor a controlled burn to help slow the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Capt. Brock Moorhead of Vandenberg Air Force Base monitors a controlled burn to help slow the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Firefighters from Vandenberg Air Force Base monitor a controlled burn to help slow the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Max Blanton, a firefighter with Vandenberg Air Force Base, prepares to throw an incendiary device during a back burn to help control the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

A firefighter shoots an incendiary device during a back burn to help control the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Firefighters from Vandenberg Air Force Base monitor a controlled burn to help slow the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Firefighters from Vandenberg Air Force Base monitor a controlled burn to help slow the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Firefighters from Vandenberg Air Force Base monitor a controlled burn to help slow the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Firefighters from Vandenberg Air Force Base light a controlled burn to help slow the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Firefighters from Vandenberg Air Force Base monitor a controlled burn to help slow the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Tim Olsen, a firefighter with Vandenberg Air Force Base, prepares to throw an incendiary device during a back burn to help control the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs Assembly Bill 2147 after he toured the North Complex Fire zone with California Secretary for Environmental Protection Jared Blumenfeld and California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot in Butte County Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, outside of Oroville, Calif. AB 2147 allows inmates who have worked as firefighters to ask the court to dismiss their charges to make it easier for them to find a job once they are released. People convicted of certain violent or sex crimes would not be eligible. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool) Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr. Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, tours the North Complex Fire zone with California Secretary for Environmental Protection Jared Blumenfeld, second from front on right, and California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot, second left, in Butte County on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, outside of Oroville, Calif. Newsom toured the fire-ravaged region Friday and strongly asserted that climate change was evident and pledged to redouble efforts to “decarbonize” the economy. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool) Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr. Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr.

California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot speaks to the media with Gov. Gavin Newsom after they have toured the North Complex Fire zone with California Secretary for Environmental Protection Jared Blumenfeld in Butte County, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, outside of Oroville, Calif. Newsom toured the fire-ravaged region Friday and strongly asserted that climate change was evident and pledged to redouble efforts to “decarbonize” the economy. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool) Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr. Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr.

Gov. Gavin Newsom takes notes as he tours the North Complex Fire zone with California Secretary for Environmental Protection Jared Blumenfeld, second left, and California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot in Butte County on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, outside of Oroville, Calif. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool) Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr. Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr.

California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot, left, speaks to the media with Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, after they have toured the North Complex Fire zone with California Secretary for Environmental Protection Jared Blumenfeld in Butte County on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, outside of Oroville, Calif. Newsom toured the fire-ravaged region Friday and strongly asserted that climate change was evident and pledged to redouble efforts to “decarbonize” the economy. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool) Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr. Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr.

Gov. Gavin Newsom tours the North Complex Fire zone in Butte County on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, outside of Oroville, Calif. Newsom has declared a statewide emergency due to the widespread fires and extreme weather conditions, and secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster the state's emergency response to the Northern California wildfires. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool) Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr. Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr.

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to the media after he toured the North Complex Fire zone with California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot, left, and California Secretary for Environmental Protection Jared Blumenfeld, second left, in Butte County on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, outside of Oroville, Calif. Newsom toured the fire-ravaged region Friday and strongly asserted that climate change was evident and pledged to redouble efforts to “decarbonize” the economy. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool) Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr. Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr.

California Secretary for Environmental Protection Jared Blumenfeld talks to the media after he toured the North Complex Fire zone with Gov. Gavin Newsom and California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Butte County, outside of Oroville, Calif. (Paul Kitagaki Jr/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool) Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr. Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr.

Gov. Gavin Newsom talk to the media after he toured the North Complex Fire zone with California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot, left, and California Secretary for Environmental Protection Jared Blumenfeld in Butte County on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, outside of Oroville, Calif. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool) Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr. Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, takes notes as he tours the North Complex Fire zone with California Secretary for Environmental Protection Jared Blumenfeld, left, and California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot, second left, in Butte County on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, outside of Oroville, Calif. Newsom toured the fire-ravaged region Friday and strongly asserted that climate change was evident and pledged to redouble efforts to “decarbonize” the economy. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool) Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr. Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr.

Firefighters monitor a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury