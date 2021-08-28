Crews battle to protect Lake Tahoe region from wildfire

“They did backfiring operations that were nothing short of amazing last night in that area,” Horner said.

The Department of Defense is sending 200 U.S. Army soldiers from Washington state and equipment including eight U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft to help firefighters in Northern California, the U.S. Army North said in a statement. The soldiers are expected to arrive in California in early September after a week-long training. The C-130s have been converted into airtankers that can dump thousands of gallons of water on the flames.

The Caldor fire, burning since Aug. 14 in the Sierra Nevada, increased slightly in size overnight to about 147,000 acres, or 230 square miles (595 square kilometers) but crews were able to get 19% containment, up from 12% the day before, Horner said.

The Caldor Fire has proved so difficult to fight that fire managers this week pushed back the projected date for full containment from early next week to Sept. 8. But even that estimate was tenuous.

It is one of nearly 90 large blazes in the U.S. Many are in the West, burning trees and brush desiccated by drought. Climate change has made the region warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists.

In California, 14 large fires are being fought by more than 15,200 firefighters. Fires have destroyed around 2,000 structures and forced thousands to evacuate this year while blanketing large swaths of the West in unhealthy smoke.

South Lake Tahoe City Manager Joe Irvin issued an emergency proclamation Thursday so the city that’s home to Heavenly Ski Resort can be better prepared if evacuation orders come and be reimbursed for related expenses.

The last time the city declared a wildfire emergency was during the 2007 Angora Fire, which destroyed nearly 250 homes in neighboring Meyers and was the last major fire in the basin.

Caption As the Caldor Fire approaches, Greg Collard carries a kayak while helping family members evacuate from their South Lake Tahoe, Calif. home on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption As the Caldor Fire approaches, Patty Kingsbury carries blankets and a teddy bear while evacuating from her South Lake Tahoe, Calif. home on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption As the Caldor Fire approaches, Patty Kingsbury carries a teddy bear while evacuating from her South Lake Tahoe, Calif., home on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption Bob Hansen and Patty Kingsbury evacuate from their South Lake Tahoe, Calif. home as the Caldor Fire approaches on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption A couple looks out on Lake Tahoe, which is blanketed by smoke from the Caldor Fire, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger