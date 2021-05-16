Crews battle Los Angeles wildfire that forced evacuations

By midday Sunday the fire had charred about 2 square miles (5.1 square kilometers) of brush and trees. There was no containment.

Los Angeles has seen very little rain in recent months, making for extremely parched conditions and high fire risk.

The cause of the fire near Topanga State Park has been deemed “suspicious” and is under investigation, the fire department said.

There were reports of a possible arson suspect spotted in the area Saturday, but a search by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department didn’t find anyone, Stewart said.

Crews relied on aircraft making drops of water and retardant because “the terrain is very steep and extremely difficult to navigate which hinders ground based firefighting operations,” a fire department statement said.

Topanga Canyon is a remote, wooded community with some ranch homes about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of downtown Los Angeles, on the border with Malibu.

Residents walk a dog as a brush fire burns behind homes in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

