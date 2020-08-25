Crews advance effort to pen in huge California wildfires

“The past couple days we've seen significant progress in our firefight on this incident," said Mark Brunton, operations chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, which is known as Cal Fire. “The weather's really cooperating with us."

Helicopters dropped 200,000 gallons (over 757,082 litres) of water on the blaze, he said, calling it “the best day yet.”

In addition to better weather, fire crews along with bulldozers and other equipment were arriving from other states.

But officials warned the danger was far from over and admonished residents to stay out of evacuated areas. Six people who returned to a restricted area south of San Francisco to check on their properties were surprised by fire and had to be rescued, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Looters have been warned they’ll be arrested, and some people have been taken into custody, including a man found with $5,000 in his car, authorities said. Detectives were also investigating seven reports of missing people.

Evacuees tempted to return to check on their homes should think again, fire officials said.

“It is highly dangerous in there still,” Jonathan Cox, a Cal Fire deputy chief, of the blaze north of Santa Cruz. “We have bridges that have failed, old wooden bridges that have failed that may not appear failed to people that they may drive on. It is not safe,” he said.

An estimated 170,000 people are under evacuation orders and tens of thousands of homes remain under threat from fires around the state.

Elinor Slayer fled her home in the redwood-dotted mountain town of Boulder Creek north of Santa Cruz last week along with her four children when they started seeing burnt leaves and large pieces of ash.

“Luckily for me, I have a 13-year-old daughter who is very cautious about wildfires. We had bags packed already,” said Slayer, 48. “We hadn’t gotten an evacuation order yet but my daughter said, ‘It’s time to go.’”

The family is counting their blessings that everyone is safe and hoping their home is, too, Slayer said.

“We don’t know what we’re going to return to,” Slayer said.

The siege of wildfires in the state has been astonishing, especially since California’s peak fire season usually is during the hot, windy days of September and October.

In just a week, the wine country fire became the second-largest by size in recent California history, followed by another fire that has burned into seven counties and is just 15% contained.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said that at this time last year, California had about 4,300 wildfires that burned about 87.5 square miles (226.6 square kilometers), while the toll this year is 7,000 fires and nearly 2,200 square miles (5,698 square kilometers).

“We are dealing with different climate conditions that are precipitating in fires the likes we haven’t seen in modern recorded history,” he said Monday.

The fires are blamed for at least seven deaths, among them 70-year-old Mary Hintemeyer, her boyfriend Leo McDermott, and his son, Tom, said Hintemeyer’s son, Robert McNeal.

McNeal told KPIX-TV that he lost contact with his mother last week as the fires sped up. He said his mother had tried to go into town earlier that day but turned back at a roadblock where authorities said if she went through she wouldn’t be allowed back. She returned home to get her boyfriend, who was in a wheelchair.

Authorities found their remains among the ruins on the Napa County property Wednesday, he said.

“Just get out, don’t wait,” McNeal told the TV station, urging people to follow evacuation orders. “If you think it’s going to be too much to get your sprinklers on before you get out of there, forget those too. Forget it. Get out. Just get out. It ain’t worth it.”

Authorities identified another victim as Tad Jones, 73. His body was found Sunday near his van in the remote Last Chance area of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Police had to use a helicopter to reach the roughly 40 homes at the end of a winding, steep dirt road.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel wrote about Jones in 2009 after he survived a fire. Jones was a Vietnam veteran who had not spoken since 1976 after he met the late silent monk Baba Hari Dass and went into the woods to practice silence, the Sentinel reported.

Associated Press writers John Antczak and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles, Jocelyn Gecker in San Francisco and Aron Ranen in Healdsburg, California, contributed to this report.

