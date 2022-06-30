Crewless robotic Mayflower ship reaches Plymouth Rock

It set off from the southwest English coast again in April but mechanical difficulties diverted it to Portugal's Azores islands and then to Canada.

“When you don’t have anybody onboard, you obviously can’t do the mechanical, physical fixes that are needed,” said Rob High, a software executive at IBM helping to work on the project. “That’s also part of the learning process.”

On Monday, it departed Halifax, Nova Scotia for a successful 4-day journey to Plymouth Harbor.

Nonprofit marine research organization ProMare worked with IBM to build the ship and has been using it to collect data about whales, microplastics pollution and for other scientific research. Small autonomous experimental vessels have crossed the Atlantic before but researchers describe it as the first ship of its size to do so.

The voyage's completion “means we can start analyzing data from the ship’s journey” and dig into the AI system's performance, High said. He said the prospect of such crewless vessels navigating the seas on a continuous basis will make it easier to collect “all the kinds of things that marine scientists care about."

Combined Shape Caption Brett Phaneuf, co-director of the Mayflower Autonomous Ship project, at left, stands on the deck of a tow boat as the Mayflower Autonomous Ship is guided next to the replica of the original Mayflower, Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Plymouth, Mass. The crewless robotic boat retraced the 1620 sea voyage of the Mayflower. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Combined Shape Caption Brett Phaneuf, co-director of the Mayflower Autonomous Ship project, at left, stands on the deck of a tow boat as the Mayflower Autonomous Ship is guided next to the replica of the original Mayflower, Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Plymouth, Mass. The crewless robotic boat retraced the 1620 sea voyage of the Mayflower. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

