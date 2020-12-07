Crew digs through tons of trash to find Indiana man's wallet

They eventually discovered the pants at the bottom of the trash pile, with the cash-filled wallet still in one of its pockets. Quinones thanked Republic Services for allowing the search then summoned Nolte, turning the wallet over to him.

“It smelled a little bad and it was a bit wet, but I can buy another wallet," said Nolte, who had made a trip to the bank before his wallet went missing.

“I took out a $100 bill to give to Johnny for finding my wallet. He refused it. Johnny, being the nice guy that he is, wouldn’t take the money," Nolte said. “He just said, ‘God will do me better down the road.’”