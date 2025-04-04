Creighton scores in portal with ex-Big Ten freshman of year Freeman and high-scoring Graves

Former Iowa forward Owen Freeman, the 2023-24 Big Ten freshman of the year, has signed with Creighton.

The 6-foot-10 Freeman averaged 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in 19 starts this season for the Hawkeyes before missing the final two months following finger surgery. He shot 63.8% from the field and blocked 35 shots. Freeman has two years of eligibility remaining.

“He is a proven scorer at the high major level and is only scratching the surface in terms of his potential,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “Our offense will allow his versatility to be on full display. We can’t wait to have him in a Bluejay uniform.”