Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Creighton scores in portal with ex-Big Ten freshman of year Freeman and high-scoring Graves

Former Iowa forward Owen Freeman, the 2023-24 Big Ten freshman of the year, has signed with Creighton
Iowa forward Owen Freeman (32) drives on Iowa forward Payton Sandfort (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iowa forward Owen Freeman (32) drives on Iowa forward Payton Sandfort (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By The Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

Former Iowa forward Owen Freeman, the 2023-24 Big Ten freshman of the year, has signed with Creighton.

The 6-foot-10 Freeman averaged 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in 19 starts this season for the Hawkeyes before missing the final two months following finger surgery. He shot 63.8% from the field and blocked 35 shots. Freeman has two years of eligibility remaining.

“He is a proven scorer at the high major level and is only scratching the surface in terms of his potential,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “Our offense will allow his versatility to be on full display. We can’t wait to have him in a Bluejay uniform.”

The Bluejays also secured a transfer from Nik Graves, a junior guard who averaged 17.5 points per game this season with Charlotte.

Also Friday, former Minnesota forward Frank Mitchell signed with St. Bonaventure. Mitchell averaged 4.9 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Golden Gophers this season. He finished with two double-doubles in his last three games with Minnesota.

Prior to Minnesota, Mitchell spent a year at Canisius, where he averaged 12.1 points and 11.6 boards. He began his college career at Humber College in Toronto, where he helped lead the Hawks to the 2022 CCAA National Championship and the 2022 OCAA Provincial Championship. He sat out the 2022-23 season under NCAA transfer rules.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Wisconsin guard John Tonje, center left, shoots while Minnesota forward Frank Mitchell (00) jumps to block during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Wisconsin guard Kamari McGee (4) drives toward the hoop while Minnesota forward Frank Mitchell (00) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to play against Auburn during the second half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Michigan State's Holloman, Booker, Michigan's Donaldson enter transfer portal, St. John's adds Sanon

College baseball notebook: Beat goes on for Georgia offense with Zaborowski and Burnett leading way

Hawks forward Terance Mann becomes assistant GM of Florida State basketball

The Latest

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the SABEW Annual Conference Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing Annual Conference in Arlington, Va., Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

Federal Reserve chief says Trump tariffs likely to raise inflation and slow US economic growth

3m ago

South and Midwest face potentially catastrophic rains and floods while reeling from tornadoes

3m ago

Data obtained by AP shows 20% vacancy rates at nearly half of National Weather Service offices

4m ago

Featured

An aerial image shows the Atlanta skyline on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta is known for its trees. How far will it go to save them?

A new ordinance to protect Atlanta's trees could soon reach City Council for a vote, but it's not clear if key provisions will make it in.

Training center opponents vow to complicate 2025 city elections

Opponents of the law enforcement training center, known to some as "Cop City," told the AJC they promise to be a thorn in the side for Mayor Andre Dickens as he campaigns.

Watch out, spring breakers: Friday could break records at the Atlanta airport

TSA estimates Friday, April 4 is projected to see a record-breaking 115,000 Atlanta security screenings.