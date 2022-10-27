Credit Suisse unveils 'radical' strategy as 3Q loss hits $4B

Chairman Axel Lehmann said the bank had become “unfocused,” and its board had assessed its future direction.

“Today we are announcing the result of that process -– a radical strategy and a clear execution plan to create a stronger, more resilient and more efficient bank with a firm foundation, focused on our clients and their needs,” Lehman said, insisting a “cultural transformation” was under way.

The bank plans to reduce its cost base by about 15% -– or 2.5 billion Swiss francs ($2.5 billion) -– by 2025, and said a “headcount reduction” of about 5% of its workforce -– about 2,700 employees -– was already under way.

The bank said it has struck a deal to transfer a “significant portion” of its securitized products group to an investor group led by Apollo Global Management.

Credit Suisse said revenues in the third quarter rose 4% to 3.8 billion Swiss francs ($3.9 billion).

Credit Suisse has sought transformations before and has faced issues including bad bets on hedge fund investments, among other troubles. Last week it announced settlements in the United States and France.

Over the summer, a Swiss court fined Credit Suisse for failing to prevent money laundering linked to a Bulgarian criminal organization a decade-and-a-half ago.

Credit Suisse, the No. 2 Swiss international bank after crosstown rival UBS, has origins that date to the mid-19th century and the early development of Switzerland's rail network.