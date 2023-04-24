Credit Suisse: Net asset outflows topped $68 billion in Q1

The Zurich-based bank cited “significant net asset outflows” as it posted its first-quarter results that were skewed by the rescue plan, which was ordered by Switzerland’s financial markets regulator and included the write-down of some 15 billion francs in debt tied up in a particular type of bond.

The takeover by UBS is expected to close in the coming months, and was designed in part to help stabilize the global financial system that had been roiled by the collapse of two U.S. banks.