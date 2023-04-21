X

Credit Suisse investors sue after facing billions in losses

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago
A group of Credit Suisse investors have sued Swiss financial regulators after a government-engineered takeover of the struggling bank by rival UBS left them with billions in losses

LONDON (AP) — A group of Credit Suisse investors have sued Swiss financial regulators after a government-engineered takeover of the struggling bank by rival UBS left them with billions in losses.

The investors are contesting an order by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, or FINMA, that wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) in higher-risk Credit Suisse bonds as part of an emergency rescue last month, lawyers said Friday.

The hastily arranged, $3.25 billion deal prevented the downfall of Switzerland's second-largest bank after its stock plunged and customers rushed to pull out their money amid fears about long-running troubles at Credit Suisse and upheaval in the global financial system after the collapse of two U.S. banks.

"FINMA's decision undermines international confidence in the legal certainty and reliability of the Swiss financial center," said Thomas Werlen, managing partner in Switzerland for law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

The firm filed the complaint in Swiss federal court Wednesday on behalf of investors holding more than 4.5 billion Swiss francs ($5 billion) in the higher-risk bonds.

"We are committed to rectifying this decision, which is not only in the interests of our clients but will also strengthen Switzerland’s position as a key jurisdiction in the global financial system," Werlen said in a prepared statement Friday.

FINMA declined to comment but has defended the decision to wipe out bondholders. Typically, shareholders face losses before those holding bonds if a bank goes under.

Following the 2008 financial crisis, European financial regulators use a special type of bond that is designed to provide a capital cushion to banks in times of distress. But those bonds are designed to be wiped out if a bank’s capital falls below a certain level.

Swiss regulators say contracts for these so-called Additional Tier 1, or AT1, bonds issued by Credit Suisse show that they could be written down in a “viability event,” particularly if the government offers extraordinary support.

That happened after the Swiss executive branch passed emergency measures that provided billions in guarantees for the deal and allowed regulators to order a writedown of the bonds, FINMA said.

The emergency rescue plan allowed the government to push through the deal without shareholder approval.

Regulators also have called the takeover "the best option" that offered the least risk of fanning a wider crisis and damaging Switzerland's standing as a financial center.

The lower house of Swiss parliament, in a symbolic vote last week, rebuked the rescue after the central bank and government splashed out more than 200 billion Swiss francs in guarantees.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp blasts Ossoff, Warnock for EV tax credit crunch 3h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The $787M settlement for Fox News isn’t enough
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Bradley’s Buzz: It doesn’t get better than Braves-Astros
2h ago

UGA plans to stick with Stegeman Coliseum after latest makeover
14h ago

UGA plans to stick with Stegeman Coliseum after latest makeover
14h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

An attorney’s arrest. A judge’s decision. And more chaos in YSL trial.
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation
7m ago
Emily in Paris: Parisians face influx of Netflix hero's fans
10m ago
Calling beer Champagne leaves French producers frothing
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Various

Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
18h ago
A “Legacy Celebration Service” for Charles F. Stanley planned Sunday in Atlanta
11h ago
Murder of Keisha Lance Bottoms’ nephew recounted in Oxygen’s ‘The Real Murders of...
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top