ajc logo
X

Crash with tractor-trailer kills 5 in van on Ohio highway

Caption
What to do when you're stopped by police

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEWBURY, Ohio — A tractor-trailer apparently collided head-on with a van Monday on an Ohio state highway, killing five of the seven people in the van, authorities said.

The crash occurred on State Route 44 in Geauga County’s Newbury Township, east of Cleveland, the highway patrol said. Both vehicles had front-end damage.

The van driver and four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other van passengers were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, authorities said.

The tractor-trailer’s driver was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the highway patrol said. The driver had no passengers.

The patrol says it’s still processing the scene and the collision remains under investigation.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Decomposing body of child predator on Most Wanted list found in home
1m ago
Tennessee gov backs signing bill aide said violates US law
7m ago
Attorneys make final case to jurors in Ahmaud Arbery's death
8m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top