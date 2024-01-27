Crash involving multiple vehicles and injuries snarls traffic on Chesapeake Bay bridge in Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) — A crash involving multiple vehicles and injuries closed all lanes on the heavily-traveled U.S. 50 Bay Bridge in Maryland on Saturday, snarling traffic and causing major delays, authorities said.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said on X, formerly Twitter, that the crash on the westbound lanes closed the bridge.

The transportation authority said in a later post that eastbound and westbound traffic were alternating turns on the eastbound bridge, but the westbound bridge remained closed. Westbound lanes reopened Saturday afternoon, the transportation authority said on X.