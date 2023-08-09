BreakingNews
Children account for 71% of Georgians losing Medicaid because of red tape

Coyotes say they've executed a letter of intent to buy land for a potential arena in Mesa, Arizona

The Coyotes say owner Alex Meruelo has executed a letter of intent to buy a piece of land for a potential arena in Mesa, Arizona

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 32 minutes ago
X

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Coyotes said Wednesday that owner Alex Meruelo has executed a letter of intent to buy a piece of land for a potential arena in Mesa, Arizona, a positive development for the NHL team in its lengthy search to find a permanent home in the desert.

The move comes months after voters in Tempe rejected a referendum to construct an arena there. The Coyotes say they remain committed to building a privately funded rink and entertainment district and continue to explore other potential sites in the Phoenix area.

“We appreciate the tremendous support that we have received from many communities, elected officials and community leaders who have expressed their desire to see the Coyotes remain in the Valley permanently,” the team said in a statement. “We would also like to thank NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly for their steadfast support of the club’s efforts to find a permanent arena solution and for their recognition that Arizona is a tremendous hockey market.”

The Coyotes are going into their second season at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University. New NHL Players' Association executive director Marty Walsh has raised concerns about the situation there and said the union would like the team to figure out a sustainable long-term solution.

At the draft in Nashville in late June, team president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said the Coyotes had identified six possible sites for a new building in the east valley in the 101 Highway corridor that covers the cities of Scottsdale, Phoenix and Mesa — none of which would require a public vote.

“We still want to put our money where our mouth is and build something that’ll be best in class,” Gutierrez said at the time. “We were disappointed with the vote in Tempe, but we turned the page very quickly.”

Weeks earlier at the start of the Stanley Cup Final in Las Vegas, Bettman reaffirmed the league's commitment to Arizona, where the team moved to in 1996 from Winnipeg. The team has since played in three different arenas, initially in downtown Phoenix, then Glendale and Tempe.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

What you need to know about the new COVID strain now dominant in Georgia6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING
Children account for 71% of Georgians losing Medicaid because of red tape
24m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 dead, 4 injured in head-on crash with MARTA bus in Union City
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Medical marijuana patients face delays as demand grows in Georgia
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Medical marijuana patients face delays as demand grows in Georgia
4h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Iraq water crisis could have regional consequences, UN human rights chief warns
12m ago
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, falls at home and goes to hospital, but scans are clear, her...
19m ago
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says he'll retire in summer 2024
26m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
6h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top