X

Coyotes minority owner suspended by NHL following arrest

National & World News
Updated 3 hours ago
Arizona Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway has been suspended indefinitely by the NHL following his arrest for domestic violence in Colorado

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway was suspended indefinitely by the NHL on Friday following his arrest for domestic violence in Colorado.

Online court records show Barroway was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of second-degree assault strangulation, a felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. He appeared in court Friday to be advised of the possible charges he is facing and is scheduled to back in court on April 3.

Barroway spent Thursday night in Pitkin County Jail after police arrested him at an Aspen hotel, according to a police report obtained by the Aspen Daily News.

"The National Hockey League is aware of the arrest of Arizona Coyotes' minority owner Andrew Barroway," the NHL said in a statement. "Pending further information, he has been suspended indefinitely."

The 57-year-old Barroway was arrested after a verbal altercation with his wife turned physical, according to the police report. He is prohibited from having contact with his wife, except when it involves their children, and can't consume alcohol under a court order.

A prominent hedge fund manager, Barroway owns 5% of the Coyotes.

“We are aware of the allegation regarding Mr. Barroway and we are working with the League to gather more information," the Coyotes said in a statement. "When we have enough information, we will have an appropriate response. Until the investigation is complete, we will have no further comment.”

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech’s Damon Stoudamire not retaining any assistant coaches8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How Braves pitcher Charlie Morton overcame anxiety, self-doubt to find peace
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech spring game to have presenting sponsor
17h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mel Kiper: Stetson Bennett to go ‘fourth to sixth round’ in NFL draft
16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mel Kiper: Stetson Bennett to go ‘fourth to sixth round’ in NFL draft
16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Kyle Wright still on track for first turn through starting rotation
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

New Zealand tells China its concern on lethal aid to Russia
35m ago
Coroner: 7 dead in tornado that ripped through US South
1h ago
Trump rallying supporters in Waco ahead of possible charges
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

How Atlanta became a center for advocating the culture of Black hairstyles
A comprehensive guide and map: 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
Go Atlanta: Canceled festivals, Humble Pie review and Jack Black filming in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top