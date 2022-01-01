Coyle gets OT winner as Bruins rally past Sabres, 4-3

Also returning from protocols and back behind the bench was Sabres coach Don Granato.

“We had a lot of guys come up good tonight," he said, mentioning both Skinner and Hinostroza. "We have a lot of frustration, but a lot of things on the good side.”

Trailing 3-1, Foligno lifted a backhander over Luukkonen for his first goal of the season. He looked toward the ceiling in jubilation after scoring.

“It felt great,” Foligno said. “It felt nice to be able to reward the guys with a goal. ... To be honest with you, I used that break that we had to reset the mind.”

Former Sabre Hall tied it with a wrister from the slot.

Skinner rushed in for a rebound and slipped it by Ullmark’s glove, giving Buffalo a 2-1 lead midway through the second period. Tuch’s first goal of the season made it 3-1 in the closing minute of the second, sending the Bruins to the dressing room at the end of the period to a smattering of boos.

Hinostroza's goal had made it 1-0 just 6:33 into the game.

Buffalo kept Boston off the scoreboard despite committing a penalty in the opening minute of the first and second periods until Smith tied it by knocking in a rebound as he was falling to the ice.

"He made shooters look like they had to work harder,'' Granato said of Luukkonen.

FULL SQUAD

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said his team was rejuvenated with the entire roster finally together after Coyle, the last player in protocols, returned to practice on Friday.

“With COVID taking you out, you’re a little more appreciative of what you have,” he said before the game. “I think there’s a little more excitement with the group being together for the first time since training camp.”

LINE SHUFFLE WORKS

Cassidy moved up Smith to the first line and dropped David Pastrnak to the second.

“If it’s not working, we’ll move some pieces around,” Cassidy said in the morning.

Afterward he said: “When you get results, obviously you feel you made the right decision.”

NOTES: The Sabres reassigned defenseman Oskari Laaksonen and forwards Brandon Biro, JJ Peterka and Arttu Ruotsalainen to their AHL affiliate. … Boston has 16 games scheduled this month, 10 at home. … The Bruins won the first two meetings between the teams this season by a combined score of 9-2. Their final regular-season matchup is scheduled for April 28 in Boston. … Fourteen years ago, the Sabres hosted Pittsburgh in the inaugural Winter Classic at the home of the Buffalo Bills.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host San Jose on Thursday night.

Bruins: Play at Detroit on Sunday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Boston Bruins left wing Nick Foligno (17) celebrates with teammate Charlie Coyle after scoring a goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Caption Boston Bruins left wing Nick Foligno (17) celebrates with teammate Charlie Coyle after scoring a goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm

Caption Buffalo Sabres players celebrate with Vinnie Hinostroza (29) after he scored during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Caption Buffalo Sabres players celebrate with Vinnie Hinostroza (29) after he scored during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm

Caption Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) beats Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Caption Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) beats Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm

Caption Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato removes his mask to yell to his team during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Caption Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato removes his mask to yell to his team during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm

Caption Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy yells from the bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Caption Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy yells from the bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm

Caption Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) carries the puck ahead of Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Caption Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) carries the puck ahead of Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm

Caption Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) and Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) compete for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Caption Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) and Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) compete for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm

Caption Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) celebrates with teammate Charlie Coyle after Coyle scored the game-winning goal during overtime in an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Caption Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) celebrates with teammate Charlie Coyle after Coyle scored the game-winning goal during overtime in an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm